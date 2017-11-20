La Dolce Vita event attracts thousands


FESTIVAL FUN: Thousands of people made the most of the favourable spring weather to savour fine wines, food and entertainment at 11 of the King Valley’s wineries over the weekend’s La Dolce Vita Wine and Food Festival. Pizzini Wines enjoyed large crowds on both days - family participation was a big focus and an abundance of activities such as kite flying helped to keep the children entertained. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

A MAGNIFICENT weekend was had by thousands of people who attended the La Dolce Vita wine and food festival.

The King Valley and its first class wines and food was put on show to visitors from all over Victoria and interstate.

Some 11 participating wineries encouraged people to relax and soak up the atmosphere made all the more special by the hospitality of local venues.

Brown Brothers, Chrismont, Dal Zotto, Darling Estate, Francesco, La Cantina, Merkel Wines, Pizzini, Politini, Sam Miranda, and Symphonia were all destinations for the event that’s continuously growing in popularity.

Natalie Pizzini from Pizzini Wines said it was “absolutely fabulous”, with crowds 10 per cent larger than previous years.

