La Dolce Vita event attracts thousands



Categories:

Tags:

A MAGNIFICENT weekend was had by thousands of people who attended the La Dolce Vita wine and food festival.

The King Valley and its first class wines and food was put on show to visitors from all over Victoria and interstate.

Some 11 participating wineries encouraged people to relax and soak up the atmosphere made all the more special by the hospitality of local venues.

Brown Brothers, Chrismont, Dal Zotto, Darling Estate, Francesco, La Cantina, Merkel Wines, Pizzini, Politini, Sam Miranda, and Symphonia were all destinations for the event that’s continuously growing in popularity.

Natalie Pizzini from Pizzini Wines said it was “absolutely fabulous”, with crowds 10 per cent larger than previous years.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

