Blues add class

THE prized signings of decorated metropolitan footballers Robbie Mullen and Josh Bell have Greta poised to climb the Ovens and King football ladder in 2018.

Mullen comes from Westmeadows in the Essendon and District league, division one competition, while Josh Bell joins the Blues from Mitcham in the Eastern Football League division two competition.

Greta coach Greg Newbold expects both players to have a big impact in the Ovens and King.

“Robbie has made the EDFL team of the year as both a forward and a midfielder; he will add a lot of quality and versatility to the side,” Newbold said.

“To make that push into the finals we needed some silk and I think Robbie will provide that.

“He is moving to the area and that will give us a significant boost to our training group and to make sure he integrates into our style of play early.

