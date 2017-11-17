Wangaratta showdown



ONE hundred and twenty two teams from around the state will descend upon Wangaratta and Benalla for Wangaratta’s annual junior basketball tournament tomorrow.

Needing to utilise 11 courts around Wangaratta, with Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre’s three courts, Galen College, Wangaratta High School, Cathedral College and Ryan Avenue, play will also take place at courts in Benalla which were needed to accommodate the over 1000 junior players.

Associations which will be participating in this weekend’s tournament are Whittlesea Eagles, Echuca, Deniliquin, Myrtleford, Yarrawonga Mulwala, Benalla, Rochester, Seymour, Tumut, Swan Hill, Mansfield Eagles and Shepparton as well as Wangaratta.

Play will begin at 8am tomorrow and will finish at 9.30pm on Saturday night, with the final pool games, finals and grand finals taking place on the Sunday with an 8am start and a 6pm finish.

Wangaratta has enjoyed success in the past two tournaments in Echuca and Swan Hill with the under 16 division two girls winning grand finals at both tournaments as did the under 16 division one girls at Swan Hill.

Warriors teams played in five grand finals at Echuca and six at Swan Hill.

