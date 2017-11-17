Tigers load up



GLENROWAN has added serious firepower in a bid to maintain its supremacy in Ovens and King football, with young forwards Darcy Laffy and Seb De Napoli signing with the Kelly Tigers for 2018.

Laffy, 19, and De Napoli, 20, were the top two goal kickers in the Ovens and Murray’s reserves competition this year, booting 116 majors between them.

Laffy starred as a strong marking tall forward for Wangaratta, averaging more than four goals per game in the reserves, and booted a stunning 20.3 against Corowa Rutherglen late in the season.

He also enjoyed a sensational senior debut against Yarrawonga in round four, kicking six goals in the absence of Michael Newton and being named second best on ground.

But the Magpies’ wealth of key forward options in Newton, Josh Porter and Tom Whittlesea saw Laffy limited to three senior matches.

Glenrowan co-coach Joe Bedendo said he was looking forward to seeing Laffy’s development as a senior player.

