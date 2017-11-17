Pies swoop on brothers



WANGARATTA Magpies have strengthened their list in preparation for their premiership defence by signing brothers Jamie and Mark Anderson.

Jamie, 26, last played at the club in years 2014 and 2015 playing a key position role against the likes of Brendan Fevola and Adam Prior before returning to Doutta Stars in the Essendon and District Football League.

Mark, 23, has played all but two seasons of football at Doutta Stars from 2001-2012, with Tarrawingee for 2013 and 2014 before returning to Doutta for 2015-17 playing predominantly as a small defender/small forward.

Magpies coach Dean Stone said both signings will strengthen Wangaratta’s list.

“Jamie is around six foot three and has done a number of great defensive jobs on big forwards for Wangaratta in the past,” Stone said.

“He will give the likes of Dylan Van Berlo, Michael Bordignon and Matt Hedin a chop out as well as releasing ‘Grossy’ (Matt Grossman) to play another position.

