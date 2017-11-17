Demand on hospital leads to $2.2m loss



THE importance and urgency for an expansion of Northeast Health Wangaratta’s capacity was reinforced at Wednesday night’s annual general meeting with the annual report revealing an increase in demand across the board for hospital services.

Figures from the 2016-17 year showed the emergency department alone saw 24,539 patients treated, an increase on the previous financial year of 1143 representing a 4.89 per cent increase. Almost 30 per cent of those patients required hospital admission.

Surgery patients increased to 6315, a 2.3 per cent increase on the previous year while medical imaging provided 62,132 occasions of service, 2308 or four per cent more than the previous year.

Maternity was also kept busy with 679 babies delivered, an 11.49 per cent increase or 70 more births than in 2015/16.

The increased demand led to an operating deficit of $2.296 million for 2016-17, compared to a $39,000 surplus the previous year.

Of particular note was the explanation of the increased complexity and acuity of the patients presenting to NHW, due predominately to the ageing and prevalence of chronic illness in the population served by NHW.

NHW chief executive officer Margaret Bennett said the operating result was reflective of the level of patient complexity and patient acuity which contributed to a range of unfunded staffing and activity costs including $400,000 to open the Same Day Unit as an overflow Medical Ward and $530,000 to provide one on one “specialling care”.

