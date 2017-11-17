Colts’ pups to stand up



AS the top order fired for Yarrawonga Mulwala last weekend, City Colts captain Kent Braden is hoping his side can do the same as it prepares to chase down a mammoth 264 runs.

Matt Casey paced the visitors with 104 unbeaten runs, and with Reid Clarke (45), Josh Lawrence (38) and Ben Welsh (27) also taking on some of the scoring load the Lakers find themselves in a strong position heading into day two.

Both sides are undefeated, and the Lakers have roared into favouritism for the 2017-18 flag this season with their ability with the ball flying under the radar (the Lakers have bowled out every side they have played this season) but a no-nonsense approach from City Colts will make for an enthralling chase tomorrow.

Braden said his side’s top-six will need to put the onus on themselves to bat for a long period of time.

“I bang on about it a lot but if you bat 75 overs you are a massive chance to win,” Braden said.

“Our top-six will need to step up and bat a lot of those overs; is 264 out of reach – who knows?

