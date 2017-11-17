Bishop welcomes vote, notes ‘holy’ distinction



WANGARATTA Anglican Bishop John Parkes has welcomed Australia’s overwhelming support of same sex marriage, despite the Anglican Church’s view that holy matrimony is between a man and a woman.

“There is, in my view, a difference between marriage as law and holy matrimony in a Church,” Bishop Parkes told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday.

“I believe holy matrimony is between a man and a woman, but marriage as law – which has developed over the centuries – reflects current social convention.

“My own view is that Western society has understood that same sex orientation isn’t a matter of choice; it’s biology and nurture and nature so I’m perfectly happy to see the state legislating for same sex marriage.”

Bishop Parkes said he was “strongly in favour” of Senator Dean Smith’s same sex marriage bill, introduced to Parliament yesterday, which maintains that no minister of religion should be compelled to act against their conscience.

“The constitution of the Anglican Church is such that it is unlikely in my lifetime that we will ever see a same sex marriage celebrated in the Anglican Church,” he said.

“Other churches, however, may be open to conducting same sex marriages depending on how they interpret the legislation.”

Bishop Parkes said he had “no sympathy with the notion that so-called religious freedom extends to ordinary commercial transactions”, as per Senator Patterson’s bill which has since been withdrawn.

