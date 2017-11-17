ANOTHER DIP



Categories:

Tags:

COUNCIL will push forward with a fourth attempt to attract $4.4m in Commonwealth funding to help pay for a new $8.9m 50-metre outdoor pool at the city’s major sporting precinct.

Council missed out on the money it needed through the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) in August and although councillors previously decided to shelve the aquatic plans for the pool, a meeting with council officers since has changed their minds.

If BBRF money is obtained, under the aquatic strategy council will inject $4.435 million from its 2017/18 budget, and up to $100,000 will come from the Wangaratta Swim Club.

Council officers are now busily drafting the next submission due by mid-December with hopes buoyed by the most positive feedback they’ve had out of the three attempts to date.

Council chief executive officer Brendan McGrath said feedback from their first attempt at the BBRF and third overall (including National Stronger Regions Fund) was “very positive”.

“We had a discussion with councillors and the decision was to put in for round two,” Mr McGrath said.

“Our last application made it further than any before, as it reached the ministerial panel stage.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

