Wangaratta trips at the final hurdle

DIVISION A1

IT was heartbreak for Wangaratta’s A1 side, which played away at Yarrawonga on Saturday, going down by a mere three shots.

Wangaratta started well on the artificial surface and maintained a small, but comfortable lead of 8-10 shots for the majority of the afternoon.

The home side rallied late though, and as the final ends ticked over the margin continued to narrow.

Ian Brimblecombe’s rink were first to finish, going down in a thriller by just one shot (25-26).

Greg McDonald’s rink were the next to complete their game, winning another close one by just three shots (27-24).

Maurie Braden’s rink had enjoyed an 11-shot lead after 17 of the 25 ends but were leaking shots badly as the home side hit the front by five shots with just two ends to play.

