Strong effort from depleted Lady Warriors



Categories:

Tags:

THEY may have registered their first loss of the season but Wangaratta Lady Warriors were upbeat with their performance against Wodonga Lady Wolves on Sunday.

The Lady Warriors played without experienced pair Chloe Storer and Catherine Guest, they were playing their first game in three weeks and they remained within touch of the Lady Wolves even after a 13-point third quarter explosion from Wolves star Sarah Mellington.

Mellington hit four three-pointers in the third term, and five for the match, to finish with 25 points leading her Wolves side to victory.

Pleasingly for the Lady Warriors the Wolves were only able to add one point to their half time lead.

Wangaratta led by five points at quarter time with both former Wolves Jade McCowan and Rachel Jeffery hitting a shot early with Jeffery’s two-point shot giving the Warriors their quarter time lead.

The Wolves stormed back in the second term to snatch a six-point half time lead and were up by seven with a quarter to play.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

