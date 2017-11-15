Mercury rising as aggregate heats up



THE temperature rose on Saturday and players were noticeably reaching for the drink bottle more often in Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club’s afternoon aggregate.

Likewise the old oak tree was certainly taking a spray into the early evening with players discussing what could have been, if only that shot had gone in.

But all in all it was a great day for tennis.

Scores were tight in section one with three players finishing the day on 20 games, with games against delivering the result.

In the end Brendan Liddell edged ahead when it mattered by delivering some powerful serves to win with 20/14.

Coming in equal second position on scores of 20/16 were Phil Peck and Mr Consistent in Kevin Callahan.

