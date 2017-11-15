Healing Stone



REIGNING Bob Rose medallist Dylan Stone’s rehabilitation has now started but the Wangaratta Rovers’ midfielder isn’t putting a date on his return.

Stone’s left leg underwent femoral osteotomy surgery, with the three hour procedure correcting a growth issue from the lateral side of his knee which had caused a bow in the leg.

The lightly built but quick midfielder enjoyed a breakout year for the Hawks with his speed and will to create for his teammates seeing Stone awarded the top gong at the end of the season.

A holiday in Bali two weeks ago allowed the 21-year-old to enjoy himself one last time before the gruelling process of rehabilitation.

Stone was still at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne when he spoke to the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday.

“Surgery went well, but I can’t wait to get out of here; I hate hospitals,” Stone said.

