Great insight into El Alamein



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA’S Own returned to Wangaratta once again last weekend.

Veterans and associate members of the 2/24 Battalion gathered for their annual reunion, which they have been holding for about two decades.

Although numbers were down in previous years, secretary of the 2/24 Battalion Association, Alastair Davison, said it was a “fabulous” get together.

Highlights of the evening, held at the Mason Function Room, included talks on the battles of El Alamein given by Dr Garth Pratten from Australian National University and veteran Hautrie Crick, following its 75th anniversary this year.

“He (Mr Crick) told his story from leaving Tobruk right through to leaving El Alamein,” Mr Davison said.

“He and a mate of his were on parade because Winston Churchill was visiting and his friend stopped Churchill to ask for a cigar, Churchill took a cigar from his top pocket and said, ‘here you go my boy’.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

