FATAL FLU AUDIT

ST John’s Village is “on the front foot” to ensure resident care, after a Federal Government review found issues with the facility’s processes during a recent fatal influenza outbreak.

The government this week released audit reviews of St John’s Nursing Home and St John’s Village Hostel, which revealed “poor facility management and low staff vaccination rates” during deadly flu outbreaks this year.

Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt ordered the reviews by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency as a result of the outbreak in August and September, which resulted in the deaths of 10 St John’s residents.

The St John’s review found the facility failed to meet 13 of the 44 expected outcomes of the government’s accreditation standards.

“These review audits reveal management errors, especially in infection control at the two sites,” Mr Wyatt said.

“The flu season affected aged care residents and staff, and the homes’ infection control and contingency plans were overwhelmed, but it was unacceptable.

