Bad results, but light at end of tunnel

ONGOING train faults and speed restrictions have again given the Albury rail line the tag of the worst performing service overall in country Victoria for October.

The line was the worst for reliability out of the 11 county routes with just 94.6 per cent (pc) of services arriving.

The Albury line was also the second worst in punctuality with 82.8pc of services arriving on time, only behind Gippsland which was the worst in this indicator (80.4pc).

V/Line reports that the Albury line’s reliability was just short of the 96pc threshold, “a result of several unexpected train faults across the month”.

As for the 82.8pc of services arriving at their destination on time V/Line chief executive officer James Pinder indicated the track conditions were to blame for this.

“We operate Albury line trains on a corridor managed by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) and due to the condition of the track, our drivers and crew have reported instances of rough riding in various sections,” Mr Pinder said.

