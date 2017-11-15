Ashlee’s election provides younger, female voice in council chamber



ASHLEE Fitzpatrick has taken up her new role as an incoming councillor for the Rural City of Wangaratta with enthusiasm as the youngest ever to serve in the municipality.

Ms Fitzpatrick, 19, was elected on Monday via a vote countback, filling the role left vacant due to the sudden passing of former councillor Ruth Amery last month.

Votes were tallied by preferences, which were redirected from Cr Amery, with previous individual first preference votes deemed null and void.

All unsuccessful candidates for the City Ward were in the running and Ms Fitzpatrick finished on top with 1287 votes, with Greg Mirabella placing second on 680, followed in order by George Dimopolous, Russell Stone, Luke Davies and Dr Julian Fidge.

With a passion for youth issues, Ms Fitzpatrick, who is employed by Junction Support Services, has identified that young people’s mental health will be at the forefront as she takes up the council position.

Ms Fitzpatrick, who had her pop Alan by her side when the result was announced, described the appointment as a “revolutionary” opportunity.

