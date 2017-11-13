Young Devils to represent



WANGARATTA City FC’s season may have finished but the club is still reaping the rewards of a successful season with 27 of its juniors selected for next year’s representative squad.

Bella Pasquali, Sophia Pasquali, Ruby Snowdon and Mia Johnson will represent the under 12 girls, Xavier Pitt, Elijah Royal and Kade Micheli will take to the field for the under 12 boys.

Luca Campagna, Tom Christison, Jai Dal Zotto, Cooper Patterson, Tom Lindsey, Henry McInnes and Luke Simian dominate the under 13 boys line up, while Alex Pitt and Angus Lewis will suit up for the under 14 boys.

Beth Cope, Jen Taylor, Alice O’Connor, Hope Plecas, Hannah Snowdon and Lauren McInnes will front up as more than half a starting side for the under 14s, while Yasmina Miliankos-King, Kaitlyn Broady and Sarah Long along with Sam Berenger and Pat Speed will represent the under 16 girls and boys division respectively.

Training begins in two weeks with the Albury Wodonga Football Association representative sides preparing for two proposed tournaments, the first over March 2018’s long weekend and again over June’s long weekend.

Wangaratta City FC president Dean Campagna said yesterday’s announcement is great for the club.

