Young Devils to represent


Categories: Featured Stories, Soccer, Sport
Tags: ,
JUNIOR TALENT: (Back, from left) Xavier Pitt, Patrick Speed, Luke Simian, Jen Taylor, Lauren McInnes, Hope Plecas, Sam Berenger, Beth Cope, Luca Campagna, Alex Pitt, Henry McInnes; (middle row) Alice O’Connor, Hannah Snowdon, Kaitlyn Broady, Sarah Long, Elijah Royal, Cooper Patterson, Bella Pasquali; (front) Ruby Snowdon, Sophia Pasquali, Mia Johnston and Yasmin Miliankos-King are among the 27 players from Wangaratta City FC who have been chosen in AWFA representative squads for 2018.PHOTO: Cam Potter

WANGARATTA City FC’s season may have finished but the club is still reaping the rewards of a successful season with 27 of its juniors selected for next year’s representative squad.

Bella Pasquali, Sophia Pasquali, Ruby Snowdon and Mia Johnson will represent the under 12 girls, Xavier Pitt, Elijah Royal and Kade Micheli will take to the field for the under 12 boys.

Luca Campagna, Tom Christison, Jai Dal Zotto, Cooper Patterson, Tom Lindsey, Henry McInnes and Luke Simian dominate the under 13 boys line up, while Alex Pitt and Angus Lewis will suit up for the under 14 boys.

Beth Cope, Jen Taylor, Alice O’Connor, Hope Plecas, Hannah Snowdon and Lauren McInnes will front up as more than half a starting side for the under 14s, while Yasmina Miliankos-King, Kaitlyn Broady and Sarah Long along with Sam Berenger and Pat Speed will represent the under 16 girls and boys division respectively.

Training begins in two weeks with the Albury Wodonga Football Association representative sides preparing for two proposed tournaments, the first over March 2018’s long weekend and again over June’s long weekend.

Wangaratta City FC president Dean Campagna said yesterday’s announcement is great for the club.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Stay connected

Your news

Home delivered

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!