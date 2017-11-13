Saker’s season over due to injury



Categories:

Tags:

BENALLA Bushrangers’ Rob Saker took off to complete a run, something he had done a lot of to that point of the innings as he led a fight back against Delatite, but something went wrong.

Saker looked as though he had been kicked according to Bushrangers captain Sam Gladstone, who was the square leg umpire at this stage.

Saker played a shot, took his first stride down the pitch and started limping before he fell to the ground at the other end with the pain unbearable.

A trip to the Mansfield emergency department revealed that Saker had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

While the key strike bowler will have a scan and a surgeon confirm the injury, he is expected to miss the remainder of this season.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

