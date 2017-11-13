A mother’s warning on premature births
A LOCAL mother of two prematurely born babies has shared her story ahead of a Mercy Health Foundation campaign that raises funds for premature birth complications.
Kate Stagg was “feeling a bit off” one day in 2014 while pregnant with her third daughter, Neeve.
“I went to the doctor 32 weeks pregnant… and before long I was being flown to the Mercy Hospital in Melbourne,” the mother-of-four told the Wangaratta Chronicle.
“The next day we had this tiny little dot of a baby whom I couldn’t hold because she was so little.”
Despite previously giving birth to two healthy full-term babies, Mrs Stagg developed preeclampsia during her third pregnancy and was forced to deliver Neeve prematurely via a caesarean.
“I didn’t tick any of the boxes for preeclampsia,” she said.
“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I wasn’t overweight, and I wasn’t above 35, nothing – just really bad luck.”