A mother’s warning on premature births

A LOCAL mother of two prematurely born babies has shared her story ahead of a Mercy Health Foundation campaign that raises funds for premature birth complications.

Kate Stagg was “feeling a bit off” one day in 2014 while pregnant with her third daughter, Neeve.

“I went to the doctor 32 weeks pregnant… and before long I was being flown to the Mercy Hospital in Melbourne,” the mother-of-four told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“The next day we had this tiny little dot of a baby whom I couldn’t hold because she was so little.”

Despite previously giving birth to two healthy full-term babies, Mrs Stagg developed preeclampsia during her third pregnancy and was forced to deliver Neeve prematurely via a caesarean.

“I didn’t tick any of the boxes for preeclampsia,” she said.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I wasn’t overweight, and I wasn’t above 35, nothing – just really bad luck.”

