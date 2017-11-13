Henry’s unique perspective



HENRY McCormick started his journey as a filmmaker when he was only a grade five student.

Henry, now at Galen Catholic College, was inspired by people who uploaded videos to YouTube of them performing trick shots with their Frisbees.

It wasn’t long before Henry put the Frisbee away and instead used the camera to document outdoor adventures with friends.

“My favourite thing to film is definitely exploring the bush,” he said.

“I love going out in nature and exploring, I go out a lot even by myself, just me and my dog.

“I really like that I can make it into whatever I want, I start from scratch and do everything myself.”

