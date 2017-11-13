Game in the balance



Categories:

Tags:

BOTH Rovers United Bruck and Beechworth knew their round five clash was going to be a nail biter.

Beechworth coach Mark Butters said before the match that you always try and get yourselves up for these games against the Hawks, while Rovers United Bruck captain Jordan Blades expected a disciplined display from the Wanderers.

And that is what transpired.

The Wanderers had the Hawks 3/31 with Jake Biddulph (1/18) and Richie Worcester (4/19) removing the top order.

Vance Curran (32) and Jacob Schonafinger (16) put together a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Schonafinger was bowled by Matt Pearce.

Adam McNamara didn’t trouble the scorers, and Curran followed shortly after and the Hawks were 6/88.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

