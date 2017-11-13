Day of honour



REMEMBRANCE Day is fast approaching Anzac Day in community support to honour those who have served and those who have died in the service of their country.

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday morning in Wangaratta, Whitfield and Oxley for the traditional service which originally marked the date on which the Great War ended, November 11, 1918, but now includes acknowledgement and tributes to all conflicts and police actions that have involved the Australian defence forces.

And like Anzac Day the large number of younger people involved in the Wangaratta ceremony made a lasting impression on the aging veterans.

President of the 2/24 Australian Infantry Battalion Association Ian Holmes said Australia now has two days of national war memorials.

“A decade ago only a handful of people went to Remembrance Day services,” he said.

“But it’s very community orientated now, not just officials are involved, and especially with so many young people.”

