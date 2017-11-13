Dancing duo’s promise fulfilled after 20 years



WHEN Dan and Nadine Roach step out at this month’s Dancing with the Mastars, it will be an event almost 20 years in the making.

Back in 1998, Nadine had just seen photos of her sister’s debutante ball, and realised a similar experience may have passed her by.

“I grew up in Darwin, where making your deb was not the done thing,” Nadine said.

“My family moved down to Victoria, but I stayed in Darwin, and Mum came up on holiday when I was 19 and showed me photos of my sister’s deb.

“I made Dan promise that if I ever got to do my deb, he would be my partner.”

At the time, the couple was out celebrating the fact Nadine had passed her driver’s licence test, and Nadine made sure Dan put his promise in writing – on a coaster from the pub.

His pledge reads: ‘I, Daniel Roach, agree and promise I will be Nadine’s partner when she makes her debut, signed D Roach, 25.6.98

