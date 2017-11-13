Dancing duo’s promise fulfilled after 20 years

Couple to make debut after two decades wait


GOT IT IN WRITING: Dan Roach will live up to a long-time promise to wife Nadine, when the pair take part in this month’s Dancing with the Mastars, in support of YMCA Open Doors. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

WHEN Dan and Nadine Roach step out at this month’s Dancing with the Mastars, it will be an event almost 20 years in the making.

Back in 1998, Nadine had just seen photos of her sister’s debutante ball, and realised a similar experience may have passed her by.

“I grew up in Darwin, where making your deb was not the done thing,” Nadine said.

“My family moved down to Victoria, but I stayed in Darwin, and Mum came up on holiday when I was 19 and showed me photos of my sister’s deb.

“I made Dan promise that if I ever got to do my deb, he would be my partner.”

At the time, the couple was out celebrating the fact Nadine had passed her driver’s licence test, and Nadine made sure Dan put his promise in writing – on a coaster from the pub.

His pledge reads: ‘I, Daniel Roach, agree and promise I will be Nadine’s partner when she makes her debut, signed D Roach, 25.6.98

