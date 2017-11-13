Casey runs riot



Categories:

Tags:

THE runs just keep coming for Wangaratta and District Cricket Association ladder leader Yarrawonga Mulwala.

The Lakers are in the box seat to hand out City Colts’ first loss for the season in round five of the A grade competition after amassing a score of 9/264 on Saturday – their third straight total of 250-plus.

Matt Casey further entrenched himself as the competition’s best number three with his second unbeaten ton of the season, racking up 104 not out to take his season tally to 292 runs at the Bradmanesque average of 97.33.

Casey was the rock for the Lakers, with his patient knock providing partnerships of 28 with Reid Clarke (45), 52 with Josh Lawrence (38), 41 with Matt Knight (16) and 37 with Jim Irvine (13) before the tailenders came in.

With just six overs remaining Casey was on 69, but accelerated to reach triple figures in the penultimate over of the day thanks to some tactical batting from Will Sharp (8).

“Matt launched a four and a six in one over, and that’s when we started to think he might be half a chance,” Lakers skipper Matt Knight said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

