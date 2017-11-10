Serenity lost: neighbours vow to fight solar plans



NEIGHBOURS overlooking land earmarked for multiple solar farms spanning 5.5km vow they will fight plans until the end if the need arises.

In what they’re likening to the storyline out of the famous Australian movie ‘The Castle’, residents are out to protect their “serenity” and their pride and joy – their homes.

Up to three solar farms are being proposed for land along Glenrowan-Winton Road crossing the borderline of both the Wangaratta and Benalla rural cities from Glenrowan West Road to the Winton power substation.

About six of 10 nearby landholders at this stage have confirmed they will object to a 120 megawatt solar farm which is proposed for 245 hectares of land in the Rural City of Wangaratta between Glenrowan West Road and Chivers Road.

Bev Bresanello has lived on 20 acres of land for 28 years, a location that directly adjoins a proposed ESCO Pacific development.

She’s greatly concerned that her property would devalue if the solar farm is approved due to a loss of rural amenity and quality of lifestyle.

Her neighbours Glen and Noel Cutler have 4.6 acres across the road from Bev and they are emotionally distraught by the plans.

Council yesterday confirmed that a development approval application had not yet been submitted.

