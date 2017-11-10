Quick transition



Categories:

Tags:

A QUICK turnaround between football and cricket season has paid off for Wangaratta’s Brad Melville, who has been selected in the under 19 Victoria Country side with the team released earlier this week.

Melville won the Ovens and Murray senior premiership with Wangaratta on Saturday, September 23, and fronted up for a four-day cricket camp in Barooga two days later, forgoing the premiership celebrations for a chance to represent the state.

The camp comprised of two 50 over matches and two 20 over matches, and while he had a number of lean performances, Melville did enough to gain the nod for selection once again.

“I made a run-a-ball fifty in one of the games and took a couple of wickets here and there, but I didn’t have any mind blowing performances,” Melville said.

“I was probably helped by my experiences and performances last year, and they also looked at club performances and stuff like that.

“It wasn’t too bad coming off the high of the premiership, but I have had a number of cricket commitments through the winter months so that helped the quick turnaround.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

