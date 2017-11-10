Passing on war history is important for Justin



RAAF veteran Justin Tilson said the arrival of his first child this year had reinforced the importance of occasions like Remembrance Day.

With wife Louise, Oxley resident Justin, who served Australia in the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, welcomed son Tom six months ago.

And as he prepares to address tomorrow’s Remembrance Day service at Oxley Memorial Park, Justin said Tom was foremost in his thoughts.

Justin was asked to speak at the service, as new panels have been added to the Oxley cenotaph commemorating military service in conflicts and peacekeeping missions since World War 2, a project supported by Wangaratta RSL and the Rural City of Wangaratta, and funding from the State Government’s Restoring Community War Memorials program.

“This day survives on the legacy being passed down to following generations, and keeping that memory alive,” he said.

“We’ve lost all our World War 1 veterans and we’ll soon lose the last of our World War 2 veterans, so that first person account of what happened in those wars will be lost.

