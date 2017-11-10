League leaders set to face off



THE two undefeated teams of the CBL’s North East region meet on Sunday with Wangaratta Lady Warriors trekking up the Hume for their clash with Wodonga Lady Wolves.

The Lady Warriors are the early season big improvers and are set to take on the perennial quality of the Lady Wolves.

The Wolves feasted on the Warriors in last season’s opening round winning by 72 points and then backing that performance up with a 49-point win in round eight.

To start the season the Warriors have become a defensive nightmare, a trait they wish to continue for the rest of the season, as they have allowed just 86 points to be scored against them in two games.

Sunday’s match will have a little more meaning for two members of the Warriors with former-Wolves Rachel Jeffery and Jade McCowan set to play their first games against their old club.

The three week lay off isn’t expected to be a problem, according to Lady Warriors head coach Craig Northey.

