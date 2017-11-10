Heavyweight battle of two undefeated rivals


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags: , ,
RED HOT: Yarrawonga Mulwala batsman Josh Lawrence is coming off back-to-back centuries and will be the key wicket for the Colts. PHOTO: Les Garbutt

ONE team is flying through their schedule capturing big wins and hell bent on performing well in the finals, while the other is picking off sides through a determined resolve.

However, both the flying Yarrawonga Mulwala A grade side and the gritty City Colts are undefeated on the season and will meet in tomorrow’s round five match.

Back-to-back matches of scoring over 300 runs has the Lakers as the early season tip to take out the WDCA 2017-18 premiership.

Recruit Josh Lawrence has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ prowess with the bat this season with back-to-back centuries in rounds three and four pushing the pace for his new side.

City Colts captain Kent Braden said he hasn’t spoken to his bowlers about any plans yet.

“We haven’t discussed it; I would suggest it would remain the same,” Braden said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Stay connected

Your news

Home delivered

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!