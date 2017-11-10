Heavyweight battle of two undefeated rivals



ONE team is flying through their schedule capturing big wins and hell bent on performing well in the finals, while the other is picking off sides through a determined resolve.

However, both the flying Yarrawonga Mulwala A grade side and the gritty City Colts are undefeated on the season and will meet in tomorrow’s round five match.

Back-to-back matches of scoring over 300 runs has the Lakers as the early season tip to take out the WDCA 2017-18 premiership.

Recruit Josh Lawrence has been the catalyst for the Lakers’ prowess with the bat this season with back-to-back centuries in rounds three and four pushing the pace for his new side.

City Colts captain Kent Braden said he hasn’t spoken to his bowlers about any plans yet.

“We haven’t discussed it; I would suggest it would remain the same,” Braden said.

