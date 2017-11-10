Ladies day hot to trot



THE lack of horses at the Wangaratta Turf Club yesterday was no problem for racegoers at the Oaks Day Ladies Luncheon.

Instead, fashion and gourmet local food from Sam Miranda were highlights for about 100 women attending the event.

It was clear from the sea of colour and decadent fascinators that many had dressed to impress.

Wangaratta businesses donated presents to be raffled off as part of a fundraiser for Love Your Sister, a charity organisation founded by Connie and Sam Johnson to support cancer research.

About $2000 was raised by ladies purchasing $1 raffle tickets on the day.

The ladies could watch Flemington fashions and races on the big screen and were treated to live music from Wangaratta duo Scott Solimo and Amanda Baxter.

One attendee, Gloria Clewer, had won $100 from the Wangaratta Chronicle’s cup sweep and was hopeful her winnings would continue.

