Ladies day hot to trot

FRIENDS (from left) Sharee Asquith, Joy Johns and Wendy Bell were among about 100 ladies enjoying an Oaks Day ladies luncheon at the Wangaratta Turf Club yesterday. Of particular interest was race four at Flemington, where Wangaratta trainer John Ledger had his starter Frankly Harvey race. Ladies enjoyed watching the races and fashions from Flemington on the big screen while being treated to local food, wine and entertainment. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

THE lack of horses at the Wangaratta Turf Club yesterday was no problem for racegoers at the Oaks Day Ladies Luncheon.

Instead, fashion and gourmet local food from Sam Miranda were highlights for about 100 women attending the event.

It was clear from the sea of colour and decadent fascinators that many had dressed to impress.

Wangaratta businesses donated presents to be raffled off as part of a fundraiser for Love Your Sister, a charity organisation founded by Connie and Sam Johnson to support cancer research.
About $2000 was raised by ladies purchasing $1 raffle tickets on the day.

The ladies could watch Flemington fashions and races on the big screen and were treated to live music from Wangaratta duo Scott Solimo and Amanda Baxter.

One attendee, Gloria Clewer, had won $100 from the Wangaratta Chronicle’s cup sweep and was hopeful her winnings would continue.

