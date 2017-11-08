RACING HEARTS

More than 4000 racegoers soak up turf fun in the sun



IT WAS sunshine and smiles for racegoers at the Ovens Ford Wangaratta Melbourne Cup Day yesterday, with a lucky few walking away with winnings.

One such winner included Isabelle Clarke, who backed Rekindling at around $17 in the Melbourne Cup.

“I planned to bet on this horse yesterday,” Ms Clarke told the Wangaratta Chronicle at the Wangaratta Turf Club yesterday.

“I told my dad I just had a good feeling about it and I got lucky.

“I don’t know how much I won yet but I can’t wait to find out.”

While some punters were determined to strike gold, other racegoers were happy to enjoy a fun day out with friends and family.

“I’m just here for the atmosphere,” Corowa man Joel Barkley said.

Friend, Tom King, agreed, however, he had his sights set on more than the entertainment and sunshine, with a keen interest in the fashions.

“It’s nice to see all the dressed up pretty girls,” he laughed.

Wangaratta Turf Club executive officer Paul Hoysted said the “perfect weather was a major contributing factor to a great crowd”, which exceeded 4000 people.

