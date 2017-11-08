Players put on a show



AFTER teasing and tormenting so far this spring, Mother Nature finally put on her best fine weather clothes and conditions for round three of the Edi Upper/Moyhu junior tennis aggregate competition last Friday.

Despite 10 players being unavailable, spectators were treated to a feast of great competition in all levels of ability and experience, with 35 players contesting nine sections.

The section one match came to a close as the moon provided the last four players with just enough light to put their opponents under continued pressure until the last point was played.

Georgia Sampson capitalised on her equal opportunity, racking up a well-earned 13 games to record victory over her three male opponents in section one.

But putting her under great pressure, Jared Cook finished one game behind on 12, followed by Charlie McGrath and Nathan Sampson.

A tie for top honours in section two was the result of some fierce, but friendly, rivalry between Jack Jewson and Toby Miliankos-King, who finished on 14 games apiece.

