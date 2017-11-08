Hardcourt cracks the whip



Corowa Blue returned to the earth with a thud on Saturday after some promising results recently, when they were beaten 7-5 by Wang Hardcourt.

Hardcourt were back to their miserly best, conceding very little and starving their opposition of chances.

Hardcourt’s women were behind the eight ball early when Lynne Shepperd went down to injury but managed to square the ledger with the Corowa women.

Chris Lucas used guile and deft touch to bamboozle his opponents and with the youth of Andy Lucas they provided the necessary support to set up the victory for Hardcourt.

Corowa Blue was on the back foot from the start as the extra bounce and pace of the courts threw them out.

Peter Filliponi and Matt Mills battled against the odds to be the among Corowa’s best.

