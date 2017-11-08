Great start to Cup Day racing



Categories:

Tags:

HAUNTED Stream gave local training stable Ledger Racing’s day a great start, winning race one of Wangaratta’s Melbourne Cup Day races.

Jumping from barrier one for the 1600 metre race, Haunted Stream had a bit of pressure early and sat in behind the leaders until halfway down the straight.

The four year old mare kicked into the middle of the track and stormed home for the first win of the day.

“She has dropped back from the 2000 metres to the mile and we knew she was plenty fit enough,” Chris Ledger said.

“It was great to be able to get a win for all the local owners, plenty of them enjoyed their first win.

“It was terrific it could be a local win all around.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

