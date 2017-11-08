Frankly primed



HE will need to fight his way to the front from out wide, but that won’t bother Frankly Harvey one bit.

Ledger Racing’s Frankly Harvey has drawn barrier 11 for tomorrow’s Oaks Day races at Flemington.

It will be the four year old gelding’s second start at Flemington and his first over the mile at the prestigious racecourse, and he will jump out in race four at 2.15pm.

Frankly Harvey won his last start at Seymour to qualify for tomorrow’s race, which forms a part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival’s four-day festival at Flemington.

A wider barrier will suit Frankly Harvey according to trainer John Ledger.

“He’s a big horse and he likes to run in space,” Ledger said.

