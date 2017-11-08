Fashions on Field has the essence



NO, the Academy Awards were not held in Wangaratta yesterday.

Rather, the brigade of impeccably dressed men, women and children gathered at the Wangaratta Turf Club for the Ovens Ford Wangaratta Melbourne Cup Day races.

While some attended for the thrill of watching the horses, many came for the glitz and glamour of the Parkview Melbourne Fashions on the Field.

Nadine Roach, Wangaratta Turf Club sales and events manager, estimated there were more than 300 worthy entrants in the competition.

Fashions on the Field started out with the Best Dressed Junior under 12 competitions, with Harvey Forster taking out top spot in the boys category and Molly Garoni winning the girls.

Antonia Maher was Stax Accessories’ Young Miss Racegoer, Glenn Feldtmann and Rebecca Scott were the Ovens Ford Best Dressed Couple and Daniela Hammond was crowned Reality Fine Clothing’s Lady Over 40.

The best dressed lady and gentleman of the day were Mollie O’Halloran, of Wangaratta, and Jason Bronsgeest, of Darwin.

Ms O’Halloran, who also took out top spot last year, said she loved attending the races annually with her friends.

