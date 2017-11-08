Fair call: community support by the book



IT’S time to clean out those bookshelves again, as the Rotary Club of Wangaratta moves ahead with plans for Wangaratta Bookfest 2018.

The burgeoning festival celebrating writing and reading, and incorporating the Rotary Club of Wangaratta Book Fair, will be back on Queen’s Birthday next year to delight book lovers and support local community groups.

Last year’s event, which began with the book fair, raised $14,000, with the Wangaratta District Specialist School, Wangaratta Library, and Wangaratta and District CWA the beneficiaries.

And with a move from the CWA Hall to St Patrick’s Hall in Ford Street, and a busy program including author talks, writing workshops and a youth writing award, as well as a ‘retro café’ in the hall over the weekend, this year’s event will continue to offer something for all ages.

But the first order of business is to collect books for the sale, which will be held over the Saturday and Sunday of the long weekend.

Annie O’Shea, a member of the event’s organising committee, said anyone with pre-loved books to donate to the fair could deliver them to Fletcher’s Supplies in Tone Road, or alternatively contact Rotary Club of Wangaratta treasurer Adrian Harris on 0400 675 038 to have them collected.

