Enterprising students



Categories:

Tags:

A TEAM of girls have found a way to help dog owners and dogs in need.

Students from Wangaratta GOTAFE’s VCAL class, Maddison Mayer, Melissa Higgins and Teniece Rouce, created a dog tag making business, ‘Tail Wagging Dog Tags’, for their social enterprise project.

The project required students to create a business that generates funds, with 51 per cent of the profits being donated toward a social cause.

Maddison said she and her friends chose to support the RSPCA with funds raised from the enterprise as “they always need a hand to look after the animals”.

The girls were among about 15 VCAL students showcasing their enterprise projects at a market day held in the GOTAFE reception area from 10am until 12pm last Thursday.

They charge $10 for personalised dog tags in the shape of bones which they engrave with the pet’s name and the owner’s phone number.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

