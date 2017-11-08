Enterprising students

A TEAM of girls have found a way to help dog owners and dogs in need.
Students from Wangaratta GOTAFE’s VCAL class, Maddison Mayer, Melissa Higgins and Teniece Rouce, created a dog tag making business, ‘Tail Wagging Dog Tags’, for their social enterprise project.
The project required students to create a business that generates funds, with 51 per cent of the profits being donated toward a social cause.
Maddison said she and her friends chose to support the RSPCA with funds raised from the enterprise as “they always need a hand to look after the animals”.
The girls were among about 15 VCAL students showcasing their enterprise projects at a market day held in the GOTAFE reception area from 10am until 12pm last Thursday.
They charge $10 for personalised dog tags in the shape of bones which they engrave with the pet’s name and the owner’s phone number.