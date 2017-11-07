A message of compassion for refugees



A FEDERAL politician committed to working with MPs and communities to integrate refugees into Australia with compassion and support will speak in Wangaratta on Thursday.

The ALP’s Tim Watts (MHR, Gellibrand) will speak about multiculturalism and communities in Australia where refugees are already welcomed and supported.

The talk will be held at Purbrick Hall from 11.45am to 1.30pm hosted by Di Thomas, Cathy McGowan’s chief of staff.

For more information or to assist on the day, contact Ben Fraser, Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) Wangaratta on 5727 3551 or email [email protected]

