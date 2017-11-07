HIGH FOR ALL



WANGARATTA High School is nearing the realisation of its 10 year redevelopment vision, and the wider community is expected to benefit.

Work is under way on the school’s new $400,000 oval, which will replace a series of ageing buildings removed from the Phillipson Street side of the campus, and plans are in place for an adjoining gymnasium.

Principal Gary Fletcher said the school was hoping its request for at least $3 million in State Government funding for the gymnasium would be granted in coming years, to allow completion of the 10 year plan.

“The current stage of our overall school improvement plan is the oval and beautification works,” Mr Fletcher said.

“The removal of the old buildings (to clear the way for the oval) has made a significant difference, and we are now waiting for work to start on a bore for the oval, then there will be irrigation works, top soil, and it will take eight to 12 weeks for the grass to take.

“The next stage of physical works will start on January 8.

“We’re really excited by the project, which should be finished by the end of term one, 2018, and will be in use at the start of term two.”

