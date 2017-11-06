Patrons’ smiling faces said it all



THE new Wangaratta Motor Group free community stage on Ford Street hit the right notes for festival veteran David Hughes.

Mr Hughes couldn’t count the number of years he’d travelled from Melbourne to attend the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, although it was definitely close to 20 years or more.

“I particularly like the traditional jazz they play,” he said.

“I was sorry to see Reid Street go so I am really enjoying this new set up; it was a good choice to bring it back and it’s in a good location.

“I have been going with friends who live along Yarrawonga Road for years and I will almost certainly come back again next year.”

Ford Street was filled with plenty of happy patrons, many of whom tucked into food and beverages from stalls lining the marquee.

