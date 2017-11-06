No stopping Lawrence



YARRAWONGA Mulwala has increased its buffer at the top of the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association’s A grade ladder on the back of a second straight ton from barnstorming batsman Josh Lawrence.

Lawrence blasted a sensational 149 runs, with 96 of them coming from boundaries, as the Lakers made short work of chasing the target of 179 set by Ovens Valley United on Saturday.

It was a performance that has all but confirmed Lawrence as the competition’s most devastating force.

Having destroyed Benalla Bushrangers with a score of 128 in the previous round, Lawrence simply picked up where he left off with another peerless display.

Skipper Reid Clarke was left in awe of Lawrence’s ability.

“It was a pretty special innings,” Clarke said.

