Locals set for big day of racing

TEN locally trained horses will gallop at Wangaratta Turf Club tomorrow for the Melbourne Cup Day races.

Renee Hoysted trained Auspicious Lad and Ledger Racing’s Haunted Stream will battle it out in race one over 1590m, with Ledger Racing’s I’ve Got Chills attempting to take out race two.

Plenty of Wangaratta flavour will jump out in race three with Steve Cunningham’s Faramondo, the Ledgers’ Bon Nadal and Adrian Corboy’s Medard racing over the 1170m race.

Ledger Racing’s classy runner Rustic Debutante will race the 1170m race four and enters the race in good form with a win in her last start in Wodonga over 1200m.

Steve Cunningham’s Godfrey and Fitzgerald Racing’s Quattre Belle will compete over 2000m in race five, while the Cunningham trained Doogan’s Destiny rounds out the field of Wangaratta runners in race six over 1400m.

“Faramondo has trialled okay and this will be his first start; there are a few unknowns but he definitely has enough pace,” Steve Cunningham said.

