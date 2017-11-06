Euthanasia prospect given a life line



THE prospect of Victoria becoming the first state in Australia to introduce voluntary euthanasia laws remains alive, after the state’s upper house MPs narrowly passed – 22 votes to 18 – a second reading of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill last Friday.

Upper house MPs will tomorrow resume their debate around the historic legislation, with amendments likely to be sought, and a final vote expected this month.

The bill seeks to afford patients with terminal illnesses the right to end their lives – by way of a lethal pill – if they are diagnosed as having 12 months or less to live.

Wangaratta and district’s Upper House MP – Labor’s Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) – has been a strong proponent of the bill, having been on the bi-partisan Legal and Social Issues Committee which travelled overseas, studying foreign euthanasia systems, to help formulate the genesis of the bill before parliament.

Ms Symes told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday that while she was relieved to see the bill move past its second reading, “there is still work to do to get it through”.

She said of the 22 MPs who supported the bill, 19 were “pretty solid on the bill as it is”, and three were not sure.

