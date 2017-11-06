Determined Colts rally late against hardy Magpies



IT took 71 overs of grit and determination but City Colts finally broke through for a grinding win over Wangaratta Magpies on Saturday.

The Magpies faced six overs at the end of day one, and lost 3/0 off the bowling of Colts captain Kent Braden and still needing to chase down another 110 runs on day two at the Norm Minns Oval.

Jarryd Wallace and Cooper Matheson resumed their innings on Saturday with the Magpies 3/12.

Just one run was scored before Wallace was out for seven and the Colts were on their way.

Rhys Grant (seven runs off 38 balls), Matheson (18 runs off 89 balls), Zac Guilfoyle (22 runs off 90 balls), Hayden Williams (27 runs off 90 balls) and Frazer Dent (eight runs off 46 balls) all stuck it tough as the Magpies tried to grind out the win.

Sameera Fernando was trapped leg before wicket off the bowling of Murtaza Khaliq to give the Colts the win.

