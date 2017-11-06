Better balance is music to our ears



ORGANISERS believe the success of the weekend’s Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues confirms they are getting the challenging balance right between paid and free offerings at the city’s single biggest event of the year.

Festival board chair Paul Squires said yesterday that significant changes – taking on board community feedback but tempered with financial realities – had been very well received over the three day festival.

“Vendors, the public and performers seemed really happy with the new Wangaratta Motors Group community free stage set-up in Ford Street,” he said.

“The undercover marquee, with food and beverage vendors and live entertainment was basically full all weekend…accommodating around 1000 people at any given time.

“So too, the blues marquee relocated in Merriwa Park was very popular, with huge crowds on Friday and Saturday night.

“Having all the venues close by created a great atmosphere…and the community stage is more intimate than the previous Reid Street.”

