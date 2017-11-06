Barry gets his hands on Tigers’ premiership cup

A heart attack stopped him from going to the AFL grand final but....



WELL-KNOWN Wangaratta cricketer and Richmond Tigers supporter Barry Grant got the surprise of his life when the 2017 AFL Premiership Cup came to town especially for him on Friday.

He was checking the pitch at the Norm Minns oval when low and behold he was summoned into the AFL Border North East headquarters where the cup and his family and friends were waiting.

More than a month ago while checking the same pitch Barry suffered a heart attack and he was revived by Wangaratta Magpies players who were about to board a bus.

His near death ordeal during AFL grand final week prevented him from going to the MCG to watch his beloved Tigers claim the cup.

AFL Border North East football development manager Zach Guilfoyle, who organised the surprise cup visit, had actually arranged the grand final ticket for Barry as well.

“I was glad to get home and watch the game live and I was just happy that we made the grand final let alone win it,” Barry said.

