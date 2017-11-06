Back for more



Categories:

Tags:

ALBURY Wodonga Football Association record goal kicker Adam Burchell will play at Wangaratta City FC in 2018.

It is a massive signing for the Red Devils as they have also announced their coaches, with Mario Antonello and Connor Heffernan taking the reins as co-coaches for the 2018 season.

Burchell booted 51 goals in a brilliant 2017 season for the Devils to break the record set by Twin City’s Zac Walker, and will again spearhead Wangaratta City’s attack.

“It is a big signing, and I know Burchy is really looking forward to getting started,” newly appointed co-coach Mario Antonello said.

“He will be gunning hard all season for us again.”

Antonello last coached the men’s side to the ultimate glory in 2015 when the Devils won the cup final, while Heffernan took on the role from Ivo Madeira for the 2017 season.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

