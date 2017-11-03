Welcome mat laid out for racegoers



RACEGOERS will be welcomed with a new entrance and road surface as they arrive at the Wangaratta Racecourse on Melbourne Cup Day next Tuesday.

Construction of the new Cruse Street entrance at the Wangaratta facility is taking shape with bitumen to be sealed by Monday adding to curb and channel works completed in the preceding weeks.

The works are part of a $6.2 million stage two redevelopment of the turf club and racecourse that will involve the building of a state of the art training facility, grandstand and gateway.

It has been a big job for contractors to get the road works done in time with Wangaratta Turf Club commending the works.

“Luckily the contractors have got on board with it and they’re doing everything they can and will be working right across the weekend and if all goes to plan the seal will be going down on Monday,” Mr Hoysted said.

Bookings trackside have been the strongest they’ve been for six years with 180 metres of marquees side by side and 65 umbrella packages sold, amounting to 2000 people already going.

“It’s shaping up to be a massive one with two buses coming from Yarrawonga, one from Albury-Wodonga via Corowa-Rutherglen, and two from each of Bright and Beechworth,” Mr Hoysted said.

“Fashions on the Field entries are growing each year and based on the enquiries we’ve had over the last two weeks about the prizes and support from Reality Fine Clothing and major sponsor Melbourne Parkview Hotel.”

Entertainment from Maurice Milani will commence straight after the Melbourne Cup is held through to 6pm and kids’ activities will range from Kelly Sports, pony rides, jumping castle, face painting and a clown.

The race fields released today are expected to hold a strong local contingent of horses and trainers.

“Wangaratta trainers over the last 12 months have been in career best form and they always prepare their horses well for the day,” Mr Hoysted said.

The first race will be at about 1pm and the gates open at 11am.

Patrons have been able to buy two entry tickets for the price of one online (limited quota) or at the gate for $20 adults and children are free.

For more information go to https://country.racing.com/wangaratta.

